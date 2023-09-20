Kane Brown coming to Pittsburgh next year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Country music star Kane Brown is coming to Pittsburgh.

Brown is bringing his new In the Air tour to PPG Paints Arena on March 29, joined by Tyler Hubbard and Parmalee.

Pittsburgh will be the second stop on his 29-city tour, which kicks off in Charlottesville, Virginia, at the end of March and wraps up in September in Arlington, Texas.

The tour announcement comes before the release of his new single "I Can Feel It" on Thursday, which samples Phil Collins' drum solo and single from "In the Air Tonight."

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m.