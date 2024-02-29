Seven-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer Kacey Musgraves bringing world tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The long-awaited return to the stage for seven-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer Kacey Musgraves is over with the announcement of her world tour.

The Deeper Well World Tour kicks off across the pond in April with the opening date set for April 28 in Dublin, Ireland.

Musgrave's tour will start its American leg in Pennsylvania when she visits the Bryce Jordan Center at State College with artists Father John Misty and Nickel Creek opening for her on September 4.

Just a couple of months later, Musgrave will make a stop at PPG Paints Arena on November 10 where she will be joined by Lord Huron and Nickel Creek as her opening acts.

Her forthcoming album, bearing the same name as the tour, Deeper Well, is set to be released on March 15.

There will be two chances for fans to purchase tickets - American Express Card Members will have access to a special presale in select markets on Tuesday, March 5 at 10 a.m. local time and that will last until Thursday, March 7 at 10 p.m. local time.

Tickets will then go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. local time and those can be purchased on her website at this link.

The tour concludes on December 5 and 6 in her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee where she will have two shows at Bridgestone Arena.