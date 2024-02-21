Watch CBS News
K&L Gates building in downtown Pittsburgh reportedly facing foreclosure sale

By Patrick Damp

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A downtown building is now facing a possible foreclosure sale. 

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the owner of the K&L Gates Building consented to a foreclosure in January. 

The 37-story office building, also known as One Oliver Plaza, owed nearly $59 million on the mortgage when it hit its maturity date in December. 

According to the Post-Gazette's report, the building has a 78% occupancy rate. 

The main tenant, K&L Gates law firm, is also looking to leave as their lease with the building ends at the end of 2024. 

First published on February 21, 2024 / 7:59 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

