K&L Gates building in downtown Pittsburgh reportedly facing foreclosure sale

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A downtown building is now facing a possible foreclosure sale.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the owner of the K&L Gates Building consented to a foreclosure in January.

The 37-story office building, also known as One Oliver Plaza, owed nearly $59 million on the mortgage when it hit its maturity date in December.

According to the Post-Gazette's report, the building has a 78% occupancy rate.

The main tenant, K&L Gates law firm, is also looking to leave as their lease with the building ends at the end of 2024.