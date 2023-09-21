Pennsylvania K-9's cancer returns after remission announcement in May

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A K-9 in Pennsylvania has been diagnosed with cancer again after going into remission in May.

According to a post on Facebook by the City of Lancaster Bureau of Police on Thursday, K-9 Zoltan's B-cell lymphoma has returned after a brief remission.

The department said Zoltan was diagnosed with B-cell lymphoma on Jan. 8 and underwent 19 weeks of chemotherapy at Pet Emergency Treatment and Specialties in Lancaster. He went into remission in May and the department threw a party for him, including giving him a special chew toy.

But the department received the "disheartening news earlier this week" that the cancer has returned.

The Facebook posts said the K-9 will now underdog a second 19-week cancer treatment. However, the department said the treatment will not remove Zoltan from the streets.

"Throughout this treatment, K9 Zoltan will continue his duties patrolling Lancaster City, just as he has done before. Continuing to work is not only beneficial for his well-being but also helps maintain his routine and keeps him engaged in what he loves most," the post reads.

The department is now asking for prayers for Zoltan and his handler.

"We kindly ask that you keep Zoltan and his handler, Officer J. Hatfield, in your thoughts and prayers throughout this treatment. Your support means a lot to both of them," the post's final words say.

The Lancaster City K-9 division was re-established in 1991 and has been working in the community since.