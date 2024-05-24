13-year-old boy riding bike hit, killed by driver in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One teenager is dead and another juvenile was injured after being hit by the driver of a vehicle while riding their bikes on Friday night in Butler County.

Tim Derringer, chief of the Buffalo Township Police Department, told KDKA-TV on Friday that a man driving west on Cole Road hit the two juveniles, who were riding their bikes west on Cole Road. The crash happened at around 7 p.m., Derringer said.

One of the juveniles was taken to a local hospital by his parents in stable condition, while a 13-year-old boy was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh in critical condition. The 13-year-old later died, police said.

The chief said it appears that the driver did not see the juveniles on their bikes due to the sun being in his eyes. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement, Derringer said.

No other information was released. Police are investigating.