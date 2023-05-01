2 juveniles arrested after robbery, assault in Downtown Pittsburgh leaves man in critical condition

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two juveniles were arrested after police said a robbery and assault in Downtown Pittsburgh left a man in critical condition.

Police said they found the 50-year-old man unconscious after they responded to reports of an assault in the area of Smithfield Street and Sixth Avenue just before 12:45 a.m. on Monday.

Medics took the man to the hospital in stable condition, but he was later downgraded to critical, police said.

Two juveniles were arrested and charged with aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy and recklessly endangering another person. One of them was also charged with robbery.

Police said detectives from the violent crime unit and mobile crime unit were notified.