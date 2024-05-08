Juveniles accused in Pennsylvania deer "poaching spree"

CRESSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Juveniles are accused of killing 10 deer during a "poaching spree" throughout Cambria County, state game officials said.

The large and complex case was recently adjudicated in the court system in Cambria County, the Pennsylvania Game Commission's southwest region said.

The investigation began in the fall of last year after a state game warden received information about the possible "thrill killing" of multiple deer in the Dysart area of Cambria County. Reports indicated multiple deer were shot at night and were left to rot, the Game Commission said.

The warden investigating the case got a break on the fourth night of the spree when state and local police apprehended the suspected juveniles.

Throughout the alleged poaching spree, the Game Commission said the juveniles killed 10 deer, shooting them at night from a vehicle while using a spotlight.

The juveniles pleaded guilty to an arraignment with the juvenile probation office. They pleaded guilty to felony unlawful killing or taking of big game, $5,000 in fines, probation and 50 hours of community service, the Game Commission said. They'll also face multiple years of hunting license revocation.

"Solving these complex wildlife crimes can be difficult but could never be possible without the initial involvement of the public who reports the violations," the Pennsylvania Game Commission's southwest region said in a Facebook post.