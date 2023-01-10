Juvenile shot multiple times in Penn Hills
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A juvenile was shot multiple times in Penn Hills on Monday.
Allegheny County police said officials learned of a shooting on Sampson Street around 5:30 p.m. First responders found the juvenile male, who was shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, officials said.
It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests. Police are investigating.
