Juvenile shot multiple times in Penn Hills

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A juvenile was shot multiple times in Penn Hills on Monday.

Allegheny County police said officials learned of a shooting on Sampson Street around 5:30 p.m. First responders found the juvenile male, who was shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, officials said. 

It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests. Police are investigating. 

First published on January 9, 2023 / 7:16 PM

