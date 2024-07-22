3 juvenile detention centers in Pittsburgh area accused of sexual and physical abuse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Facilities designed to rehabilitate young offenders are being accused of failing them.

"This is like an episode of 'To Catch A Predator.' This is at the end of the episode, and now justice is going to be had on behalf of all these victims," attorney Jason Luckasevic said.

In three separate lawsuits, about 92 men and women claim they suffered sexual and physical abuse as children at three non-profit juvenile detention facilities in the region.

The centers are Abraxas Youth & Family Services, Summit Academy and George Junior Republic.

Court documents allege strip searches and rape using violent physical force. The staff also is accused of having inappropriate and criminal sexual relationships with children, often involving grooming and bribery.

There are claims children were regularly offered contraband — such as cigarettes, drugs, candy and alcohol — or privileges in exchange for sexual favors.

Luckasevic is one of the attorneys who filed the lawsuits. He said the abuse and violence have had long-term ramifications on his clients.

"We intend to hold these facilities accountable for what they did. Just as they made profits," Luckasevic said.

KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah asked, "Do you think these facilities cared more about making a profit vs. rehabilitating?"

"Yes, 100 percent I believe they put their profits ahead of the safety and wellbeing of the children. You know, one of the main things that we argue and alleged in the complaint is that they failed to properly hire people and supervise them," Luckasevic said.

The lawsuits alleged that the sexual abuse goes as far back as 2000, and as recently as 2023.

Staff members are accused of turning a blind eye to the culture of abuse.

KDKA-TV reached out to the facilities to ask for a response to the lawsuit and claims. KDKA-TV only heard back from Summit Academy. A spokesperson said, "Summit Academy has not been made aware of the details of the allegations referenced in the lawsuit."