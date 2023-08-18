Juvenile banned from store in Waterworks Mall after attempting to steal airsoft gun

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A juvenile is banned from Dunham's Sports in the Waterworks Shopping Center after he allegedly jumped over the firearms counter on Thursday afternoon.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, they were called to the store for reports of a juvenile who had jumped over the firearms counter, threatened staff, and tried to get into the locked cabinets.

Once officers arrived, they found him with a red hoodie over his hands, facing an employee that was blocking the door. He did not comply with officers to show his hands.

They were able to get him on the ground and handcuffed before getting him back on his feet.

He was ultimately unarmed and told police he was trying to get an airsoft gun from behind the counter.

Police gave him a trespassing warning and he was cited for criminal mischief.

He was then barred from the store and released to a guardian.