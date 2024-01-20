Watch CBS News
Juvenile arrested following robbery, shots fired in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

BEECHVIEW, Pa. (KDKA) - A juvenile male was taken into police custody Saturday after an alleged robbery and shots were fired in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood.

Just before 4 p.m., Pittsburgh police officers were called to the 1600 block of Broadway Avenue after an altercation was reported between a male and employees at Las Palmas, per a Pittsburgh police report. The suspect then allegedly stole a tip jar and fled the store.

Employees chased after the suspect, and the suspect fired gunshots toward the employees in the area of Hampshire Avenue and Rutherford Avenue. The employees fired back, and the juvenile ran off. No one was injured, according to police.

A perimeter was established, and a K9 unit eventually located the suspect in the 1600 block of Belasco Avenue. A firearm was also recovered from the scene.

The suspect was transported to a hospital before being questioned by detectives.

The investigation remains ongoing.

First published on January 20, 2024 / 8:08 PM EST

