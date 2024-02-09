Justin Timberlake bringing world tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Justin Timberlake just added more than a dozen shows to his world tour, and Pittsburgh is on the list.

Justin Timberlake will bring his Forget Tomorrow World Tour to PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The global superstar announced 15 additional shows on Friday, adding stops in cities like Montreal, Grand Rapids, Orlando, Dallas and Nashville to the second leg of his tour.

The world tour kicks off in Vancouver at the end of April and will now wrap up in Indianapolis on Dec. 16. Pittsburgh is the second-last stop. He'll also be in Hershey at Hersheypark Stadium on July 4. Additional dates, including shows in Europe and the UK, will be announced soon.

Timberlake posted the tour announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday afternoon, saying "SUMMER & FALL. See you there."

The tour announcement comes ahead of his new album "Everything I Thought It Was," which is set to be released on March 15. On his first tour in five years, fans can expect to hear songs from the new album, including his latest single "Selfish," and all the classics.

Throughout his career, Timberlake has sold over 54 million albums and 63 million singles globally, and another 70 million records as the lead singer of NSYNC. He has won 10 Grammy awards across multiple genres, and he's also lent his voice to the animated franchise "Trolls" on the big screen.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. with presales leading up to that date. Several previously announced shows are already sold out.