'Just a Short Run:' Race honors life of Sean T. Smith

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Athletes from Pennsylvania and beyond are coming to Pittsburgh to run for a purpose.

They will be running to raise awareness and money to find a cure for leukemia and blood-borne cancers as well as help improve the lives of patients and families battling those diseases.

The "Just a Short Run" Race started in 2001 and it honors Sean T. Smith, who died from leukemia in 1995.

It takes place on Saturday, March 25, at the North Park Boathouse.

Runners can run anywhere from 5K to 30K and there's still time to sign up.

You can do so at this link.