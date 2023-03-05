Watch CBS News
Jury selection to begin in Calvin Crew trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of the man charged with killing a local Uber driver in February 2022.

Police allege Calvin Crew shot and killed Christi Spicuzza after she picked him up at a house in Pitcairn.

Dash camera footage appeared to show the mother of four picking up Crew, and then, about 10 minutes later, he put a gun to the back of her head and told her to drive.

Phone records show Spicuzza's cash apps were accessed.

The two then drove to Monroeville, where police said she was shot.

The trial is set to begin on March 27. Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty.

