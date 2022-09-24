Jury reportedly rules against former West Mifflin football player

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - A jury has ruled against a former West Mifflin football player seeking nearly $5 million for pain and suffering and lost wages.

According to a report from The Trib, Shane Skillpa, now 28 years old, filed the suit against the school district and the PIAA after suffering a serious concussion during practice in 2009.

Skillpa's lawyers said he continues to suffer concussion symptoms and CTE and now has a reduced life expectancy.