PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A jury found a man guilty of first-degree murder in connection to a deadly shooting in 2018.

Courde Daye was found guilty Wednesday by an Allegheny County jury after he was accused of shooting and killing 86-year-old James Dent in North Braddock.

Daye will be sentenced on Sept. 7.