Juneteenth youth fest takes place at Mellon Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Juneteenth youth fest was held Saturday at Mellon Park.

The event was started in 2021, and organizers said it's a way to stop violence in pittsburgh. There was a flag football competition, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, and more.

The free community event was for ages six through 17.

"If you want to curb violence, you got to give the kids some activities to do something and come here and join together and see each other," event producer William Marshall said.

The 10th annual Juneteenth Festival at Point State Park will be held next weekend from June 16 through June 19.