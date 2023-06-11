Watch CBS News
Local Community

Juneteenth youth fest takes place at Mellon Park

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Juneteenth Youth Fest Held In Pittsburgh
Juneteenth Youth Fest Held In Pittsburgh 00:36

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Juneteenth youth fest was held Saturday at Mellon Park. 

The event was started in 2021, and organizers said it's a way to stop violence in pittsburgh. There was a flag football competition, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, and more. 

The free community event was for ages six through 17. 

"If you want to curb violence, you got to give the kids some activities to do something and come here and join together and see each other," event producer William Marshall said. 

The 10th annual Juneteenth Festival at Point State Park will be held next weekend from June 16 through June 19. 

First published on June 10, 2023 / 8:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.