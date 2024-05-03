Judy O'Connor, wife of late former Pittsburgh Mayor Bob O'Connor, dies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Judy O'Connor, the wife of late former Pittsburgh Mayor Bob O'Connor, has died, according to her family.

Judy O'Connor's children, including Allegheny County Controller Corey O'Connor, announced her death on Friday evening.

(Photo: KDKA)

"Our Mom was devoted to her family and friends and her zest for life touched all who were fortunate enough to know her. We are grateful for the overwhelming support we have received from the people of Pittsburgh during this difficult time," Heidy O'Connor, Father Terrence O'Connor and Allegheny County Controller Corey O'Connor said in a statement.

Judy's husband Bob O'Connor died in 2006 at age 61. He learned he had a rare form of brain cancer only seven months into his term as mayor. He had been hospitalized for months after he was diagnosed with four brain tumors.

Her son Corey O'Connor was sworn in as county controller last year. Before that, he represented Pittsburgh City Council District 5. It was an emotional day when he was sworn in as a city councilman in 2012, with Judy calling it "bittersweet."