Judge sets date for jury selection in trial of accused Tree of Life gunman Robert Bowers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A judge has set a date for jury selection in the trial of accused Tree of Life gunman Robert Bowers.

Federal Judge Robert Colville set April 24, 2023, as the start of jury selection in the long-delayed trial of Bowers, who is accused of shooting and killing 11 people at the Tree of Life Synagogue in 2018. It was the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. 

His defense wanted it delayed until December 2023. Bowers faces the death penalty if convicted of federal hate crimes.

