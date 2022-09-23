Watch CBS News
Judge orders GPS monitoring for Rachel Powell, woman accused of participating in U.S. Capitol riot

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman from Mercer County who has been charged in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol will have to wear GPS monitoring until her trial.

The Post-Gazette reports that a judge granted the government's request for the monitoring.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Rachel Powell has repeatedly violated the conditions of her release.

Powell is accused of smashing a window at the Capitol with a pipe and yelling instructions to other rioters.

First published on September 23, 2022 / 1:42 AM

