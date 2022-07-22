Watch CBS News
Local News

Judge denies request to lift restrictions of Pennsylvania woman involved in January 6 riot

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Judge denies 1/6 rioter's request to lift restrictions
Judge denies 1/6 rioter's request to lift restrictions 00:31

MECHANICSBURG (KDKA) - A judge has refused to lift restrictions for a Mechanicsburg woman accused of stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the January 6 riots at the Capitol. 

23-year-old Riley Williams had requested for some of the conditions of her release to be lifted, including home detention, wearing an ankle monitor, and limited usage of electronics. 

Her lawyer argued the requirements were "unduly burdensome." 

A judge said that Williams is not fully compliant with the terms of her release and is considered to be a flight risk. 

She is expected to go to trial next year. 

First published on July 22, 2022 / 4:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.