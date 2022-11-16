Watch Live: Shapiro, Wolf announce transition team

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Governor-elect Josh Shapiro is expected to announce his transition team with Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday.

A press release from Shapiro said he and Austin Davis, the lieutenant governor-elect, will start building an administration "that represents the entire Commonwealth and brings Pennsylvanians together."

The press conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

