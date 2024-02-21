Josh Gibson Foundation keeps memory alive of one of baseball's greats

Program in Pittsburgh keeps memory alive of one of baseball's greats

Program in Pittsburgh keeps memory alive of one of baseball's greats

Program in Pittsburgh keeps memory alive of one of baseball's greats

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Inside Pittsburgh Classical Academy at Greenway Middle School, the legacy of one of baseball's greats lives on.

The STEAM Program, which stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, prepares eighth graders for high school.

It's part of the Josh Gibson Foundation, established in 1994 to continue the legacy of one of baseball's greatest home run hitters and those he played with.

"Our main goal is education and making sure these kids are on the right path," said Sean Gibson, his great-grandson.

Josh Gibson played for the Homestead Grays, a Negro League baseball team. The Homestead Grays won nine straight league titles from 1937 to 1948 and three Negro World Series in that span.

"He's known for his home run greatness. If you go to his Hall of Fame plaque, it mentions that Josh Gibson hit almost 800 home runs," Sean Gibson explained to KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah.

Josh Gibson died on Jan. 20, 1947, a few months before Jackie Robinson broke the color line in the major leagues and before he got the recognition he deserved.

He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1972.

"I want the kids to understand when it comes to the Negro League, the history some of these players weren't able to do what you're doing today, but because of their struggles you're doing these things today," Sean Gibson said.

For more information on the Josh Gibson Foundation, click here.