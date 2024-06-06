The giant flying Joro spiders are not in Pennsylvania yet, entomologist says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Joro spiders, the giant venomous spiders with 4-inch-long legs, are spreading across the East Coast, but the insects are not in Pennsylvania yet.

"They were first discovered in 2014 in Georgia and since then have expanded to several states, mostly the states that are surrounding Georgia," said Chad Gore, an entomologist with Ehrlich Pest Control.

Gore said that recent research predicts where the spiders are going to move.

"These things are more likely to spread northward than they are southward," Gore said. "Northern states, and even into southern Canada, is more like their native range."

Are they in Pennsylvania yet? Gore said no.

"Look at their expansion rate since they were first discovered, that was 10 years ago, and they've not made their way into Pennsylvania yet," he said.

Will they come to Pennsylvania? According to research from Penn State Extension in March 2022, it is "likely" the insect will spread throughout eastern North America "at least as far north as Pennsylvania."

The research said between 2014 and 2022, Joro spiders "spread outward in all directions from the location they were initially found" by 10 miles per year.

"At that rate, they may reach southeastern Pennsylvania in 35 years and northwestern Pennsylvania in 60 years," researchers concluded.

Researchers added that the "immediate risk" of the spiders appearing in the Keystone State is "relatively small" but will "increase year over year as they spread naturally."

In the meantime, don't be fooled by a similar-looking spider.

"One that's very common around Pittsburgh is the black and yellow orb weaver or the yellow garden spider," Gore said.

The Joro spider is not harmful. It is said to be timid, but what about its ability to parachute through the air? Gore said that only happens with the little ones.

"These adults that have this 4-inch wide span with their legs, those aren't the ones that are ballooning," Gore said. "So those are staying put. You don't have to worry about these 4-inch-big spiders parachuting down out of the sky."



Contributor: KDKA-TV Producer Tory Wegerski