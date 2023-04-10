Jon Rahm wins Masters with dominant final round performance in drama-filled weekend at Augusta National

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- In a place where tradition is everything, it was a weekend full of drama, weather delays, and theatrics -- all culminating in a storybook ending for one of the giants in the game of golf as Jon Rahm became the latest Masters champion.

Jon Rahm's victory at Augusta

When Jon Rahm began his first round at the 87th Masters tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, things started out far but ideal for the Spaniard known for his powerful swing.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates holing the winning putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. / Getty Images

Rahm kicked off the tournament 4-putting his way to a double bogey on the first hole. Rahm never looked back after the first hole in his opening round, making 7 birdies and an eagle en route to a -7 score of 65.

His second round score of 69 moved him into the weekend in a good position, before the weather turned ugly, impacting play both late on Friday and on Saturday.

Rahm's third round would be the only above-par blemish of the tournament, where many players stumbled amid wet and rainy conditions, with Saturday's round paused and continued Sunday morning. Following the delay, Rahm charged back out of the gate on Sunday with a -3 score of 69 on his final 18 holes, finishing the tournament with an overall score of -12, winning by four shots.

With the win at Augusta, it was Rahm's second major title, having also won the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

Jon Rahm won his first #Masters Green Jacket on what would have been his idol’s birthday. Seve Ballesteros would have been 66 on Masters Sunday. This instagram post by #GolfDigest is very cool pic.twitter.com/4wsGxRxjpL — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) April 10, 2023

Rahm's win at the Masters came on what would've been his idol, Seve Ballesteros' 66th birthday.

Brooks is back

While Jon Rahm led the charge with a dominant performance on Sunday at Augusta, Brooks Koepka let a 54-hole lead slip away with a disappointing final round performance.

Koepka, who made a splash back in the national headlines with his play in the first three rounds at the Masters having left the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour, struggled down the home stretch on Sunday, making four bogeys in the first 12 holes.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: Brooks Koepka of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the final round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. Andrew Redington / Getty Images

Heading into the weekend, there were many questions waiting to be answered about whether players like Koepka, who now play on a tour with 54-hole tournaments and no cut, would fend in one of golf's toughest tests.

The four-time major winner had battled health issues over recent years and found himself back in form over the opening rounds at Augusta.

In spite of the disappointing finish, Koepka's performance was good enough to finish tied for second place with fellow LIV golfer Phil Mickelson. Patrick Reed, who also left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, finished tied for 4th place.

Mother nature's Augusta impact

When the weather is beautiful at Augusta National, it's tough to play and win at the Masters. When the weather turns ugly, it gets even more difficult -- and that was the case for several stretches of this year's tournament.

The tournament started on Thursday with hot and humid conditions, but a soft course that was receptive to players attacking pins and scoring well. Then the wind and the rain came.

On Friday, several trees were blown over by wind, but thankfully, no one was injured.

A tree fell over at the Masters 😳



Hope everyone is okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VtnntWqD44 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 7, 2023

When play resumed on Saturday, it was expected to be a rainy day, but perhaps it was underestimated just how much precipitation would fall.

The rain came down in buckets and just after 3 p.m. on Saturday, play was suspended.

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 07: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland waits with his caddie J.P. Fitzgerald in the rain during a practice round prior to the start of the 2015 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 7, 2015 in Augusta, Georgia. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

After the rain moved through, players would finish their third round on Sunday morning before regrouping and going out for the final 18 holes. Temperatures and wind chills on Sunday morning were brisk, and then it was like a change of seasons when things warmed back up by afternoon and into the early evening.

Sam Bennett kicks open the door in his Masters debut

Heading into this weekend's Masters tournament, only golf diehards may have known of the name Sam Bennett -- but it's safe to say now, that after making his debut at Augusta National, the reigning U.S. Amateur champion could soon be a household name.

Sam Bennett may not have won the 87th Masters, but he won the hearts of those who followed him. #themasters — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2023

Bennett, a 5th year senior at Texas A&M, earned his entry into the 87th Masters by taking home the 122nd U.S. Amateur championship at Ridgewood Country Club last summer.

The Madisonville, Texas native, currently ranked as the 6th best amateur in the world, couldn't have joined a much more imposing group, playing his first two rounds with defending Masters champion and top-ranked player in the world Scottie Scheffler and fellow top-10 world player Max Homa.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: Amateur Sam Bennett of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the continuation of the weather delayed third round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. / Getty Images

Bennett was anything but rattled, however, as he carded a bogey-free opening round of 68, matching the play of Scheffler in the process. When the group took to the course for their second round, Bennett posted another 68, besting Scheffler this round by 7 shots.

After making the cut, the amateur's grouping for the third round didn't get any easier, as he wound up paired with two of golf's titans and biggest personalities in Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka.

Bennett would end up finishing tied for 16th place after shooting a 74. Following his Masters performance, Bennett's grind doesn't end.

Sam Bennett finishes at -2, earning low amateur honors at the Masters.



Tomorrow morning, he’s scheduled to play in the Aggie Invitational for Texas A&M. The event is 36 holes and he’ll be carrying his own bag as there are no caddies.



What a week. pic.twitter.com/XgSmQhwmMZ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 9, 2023

He's scheduled to play in a college event for the Aggies starting on Monday.

Scottie Scheffler's disappointing title defense

Since last February, when it comes to golf, it's been Scottie Scheffler's world, with just about everyone else living in it.

With wo wins at the WM Phoenix Open, a Players Championship title, a green jacket at Augusta, and other wins in his trophy case, Scheffler was looking to go back-to-back at the Masters for the first time since Tiger Woods in 2000 and 2001.

Posting an opening round score of 68, Scheffler sat just 3 shots off of the lead and staying in contention was promising, but as the weekend moved into view, Scottie's putting kept him from the top of the leaderboard.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: Scottie Scheffler of the United States reacts on the 18th green during the final round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. / Getty Images

Summed up quite succintly by Kyle Porter, Scheffler was the best player at gaining strokes from tee to green, and last when it came to putting.

Scottie Scheffler this week.



SG tee to green: 1st

SG putting: last — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) April 9, 2023

Scheffler will surely be looking to leave this week behind him as heads into the events coming up on the PGA Tour with the PGA Championship on the radar less than six weeks away.

Tiger's troubles

When Tiger woods shows up to play golf, the world tunes in to watch. Unfortunately, at this year's Masters, what golf fans got to watch of Tiger was relatively painful.

Woods, who was playing in just his second tournament this year, made a record-setting 23rd straight cut, but withdrew mid-way through his third round. Weather conditions at Augusta National made for a tougher course to walk than usual, and by the time Tiger was coming off of the course on Saturday, it was clear he was anguishing just to finish the day.

In case you missed it, Tiger Woods will not complete the 87th Masters.



More details: https://t.co/9MqYeGnqQn pic.twitter.com/N6HvEB7V0e — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) April 9, 2023

It's unclear as of now when we might see Tiger back on the course for a tournament.

What's next on golf's biggest stage?

Next up on the PGA Tour is the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town, the Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana, and the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow.

On May 18, golf's next major will get underway when the PGA Championship is held at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

Justin Thomas will look to defend his title from last year at Southern Hills after a painful late collapse causing him to miss the cut at Augusta.