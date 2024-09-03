Newborn babies swaddled in Terrible Towels star in NFL commercial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Newborn babies swaddled in Terrible Towels at a hospital in Johnstown are the stars of a new NFL commercial.

The 15-second vignette is part of a season-long brand campaign called "This Is Football Country," which the NFL says documents the passion behind the sport.

In the ad, a nurse at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center tucks a newborn baby in with a Terrible Towel and says to the camera, "When you're born at Conemaugh, you're born a Steelers fan."

(Photo: NFL)

The NFL says the campaign shows how football brings communities together, including even newborns in Johnstown.

"Johnstown is Steeler country, so we are thrilled to be part of this global celebration of football, our local team, and the upcoming season!" said RN Amanda Walbeck in a press release from the NFL. "Conemaugh Steeler fans, including our tiny newborns, wear game day black and gold and wave our Terrible Towels because football is in our DNA. It's a tradition our healthcare team and community enjoy!"

The Steelers are heading into the season having lost all three of their preseason games. They face off against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 1 p.m. Their first home game is Sept. 22 against the Los Angeles Chargers.