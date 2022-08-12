Johnson & Johnson to discontinue all talc-based baby powder by 2023

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (KDKA) - A big decision has been made for Johnson & Johnson in the next year.

The company announced that as part of a worldwide portfolio assessment, they are transitioning to an all-cornstarch-based baby powder.

This means by 2023, the company will discontinue, globally, their talc-based baby powder.

"Cornstarch-based Johnson's Baby Powder is already sold in countries around the world," the company said in a media statement. "Johnson's is a flagship global brand of Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health and we remain fully committed to ensuring Johnson's products are loved by parents and families for years to come."

Even with the decision, Johnson & Johnson has said their stance on the safety of their cosmetic talc is unchanged.

"We stand firmly behind the decades of independent scientific analysis by medical experts around the world that confirms talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder is safe, does not contain asbestos, and does not cause cancer," they said.