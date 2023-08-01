Labor leader, Democratic politician and World War II veteran from Penn Hills turns 100

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- He was a top labor leader in Pennsylvania, a leading Democratic politician and a World War II veteran who co-chaired building the World War II memorial on the North Shore.

John Vento of Penn Hills turned 100 years old on Monday. He says he's met every Democratic president since Harry Truman except LBJ.

Delano: "Of all the presidents you've met, who did you like the best?"

Vento: "Well, I liked Carter, closer to him."

"Bill Clinton, I was very much in his camp," Vento added. "Bill Clinton. We got involved. Nobody thought he could win."

Vento's support was often sought as a political director and later secretary-treasurer of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO and he was no stranger to grassroots politics. At age 29, Vento took over the Penn Hills Democratic Party -- outnumbered four to one by Republicans.

"I was gung-ho. I wanted to change that. It took me fifteen years to change it," Vento said.

KDKA-TV's Jon Delano asked Vento about President Joe Biden, twenty years his junior, whom Vento has met a number of times.

Delano: "Do you think 80 is too old to be president?"

Vento: "No. He's doing a tremendous job."

Vento was also key in raising money for the World War II memorial on the North Shore and recalls his Army service in the Pacific. He also treasures a photo with younger brother Al Vento, co-founder of Franco's Italian Army, and the late Franco Harris.

As for his own longevity, Vento says he gave up alcohol two decades ago and says to do everything in moderation, but the key is faith.

"I believe the only reason I'm here is because of the Lord, and that's why. He has control," Vento said.

"Mr. Vento has been somebody who's been an institution of knowledge of what we can accomplish when we really put our minds to it through the Greatest Generation," state Rep. Joe McAndrew.

McAndrew, along with other local political and labor leaders and friends, will honor Vento this weekend at his local American Legion post.