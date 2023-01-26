John Mayer bringing 'Solo' acoustic tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For the first time in his career, John Mayer announced a solo, acoustic tour and will be stopping here in Pittsburgh.

Mayer's "Solo" tour is making 18 stops across North America between March and April.

On March 18, he'll bring the tour to PPG Paints Arena.

Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. on February 3 on his website, JohnMayer.com.

The tour will feature full acoustic sets and he will be joined by singer-songwriter Lizzy McApline in Pittsburgh.