Gisele Fetterman says John Fetterman is '90 percent' back and slowly resuming campaign activities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is slowly getting back on the campaign trail for U.S. Senate.

In an exclusive interview with KDKA-TV, Pennsylvania Second Lady Gisele Fetterman, Fetterman's spouse, says the candidate is about 90 percent back to full strength.

When will John be back on the campaign trail? That's been the question since he suffered a stroke two months ago. Gisele says he's already back, although slowly at first.

"He's actually at 90 percent. He actually just had his first campaign event back last Saturday, and THEN things are now gearing up faster," Gisele told KDKA-TV on Friday.

Fetterman, the Democratic Senate candidate, made a brief campaign stop to greet volunteers in East Liberty last weekend.

"I am feeling so great, and we will be back on the trail soon," Fetterman told the volunteers.

That was followed on Tuesday by a joint appearance with Gisele to supporters on Zoom.

"He feels great. He's walking many miles a day. He's like a 'manny' right now. I have him doing everything with the kids and running all the errands. I'm getting spoiled," Gisele said.

She says her husband will slowly resume campaign activities in the weeks ahead.

"His first one back was last Saturday. It was the first dipping his feet in. I'm ready to let go. I'm ready to have him out of my house, again," she said, laughing.

She is not the only one anticipating Fetterman out campaigning again.

"You may have heard John Fetterman is back on the campaign trail," said Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee, in a recent campaign ad.

Oz posted his own greeting for Fetterman, all while jogging to demonstrate his good health.

"I'm glad Fetterman's healthy, so we can worry less about his heart and his hoodie – and more about the crazy leftist ideas in his head," said Oz.

Voters will head to the polls on Nov. 8.