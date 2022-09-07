John Fetterman says he will debate Dr. Oz

Sen. Pat Toomey says if John Fetterman is too sick to debate, he's too sick to be in U.S. Senate

Sen. Pat Toomey says if John Fetterman is too sick to debate, he's too sick to be in U.S. Senate

Sen. Pat Toomey says if John Fetterman is too sick to debate, he's too sick to be in U.S. Senate

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman said he will debate his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Fetterman told Politico on Wednesday that he is committed to attending one debate but did not say when or where.

Fetterman's campaign told Politico that it is working out logistics for the auditory processing problems Fetterman is experiencing after his stroke.