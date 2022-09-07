Watch CBS News
Politics

John Fetterman says he will debate Dr. Oz

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Sen. Pat Toomey says if John Fetterman is too sick to debate, he's too sick to be in U.S. Senate
Sen. Pat Toomey says if John Fetterman is too sick to debate, he's too sick to be in U.S. Senate 02:33

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman said he will debate his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Fetterman told Politico on Wednesday that he is committed to attending one debate but did not say when or where. 

Fetterman's campaign told Politico that it is working out logistics for the auditory processing problems Fetterman is experiencing after his stroke.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 6:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.