John Fetterman says he will debate Dr. Oz
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman said he will debate his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Fetterman told Politico on Wednesday that he is committed to attending one debate but did not say when or where.
Fetterman's campaign told Politico that it is working out logistics for the auditory processing problems Fetterman is experiencing after his stroke.
