John Fetterman returning to the campaign trail for the first time since stroke

ERIE (KDKA) - John Fetterman is returning to the campaign trail for the first time since suffering a stroke.

The Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate will hold a rally in Erie.

"Before the 2020 election, I said that if I could know one single fact about the results, I could tell you who was going to win Pennsylvania. Whoever wins Erie County will win Pennsylvania," said Fetterman. "Erie County is Pennsylvania's most important bellwether county. I've visited Erie dozens and dozens of times in the past, and I am honored and proud to be returning to the campaign trail here."

While Fetterman has held informal campaign gatherings and appeared at volunteer training, he has not been on the trail as he recovers.

Fetterman is running against Dr. Mehmet Oz, the former television doctor, and heart surgeon.

They are looking to replace retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey.