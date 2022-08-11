Watch CBS News
John Fetterman says he is mentally and physically ready for anything that comes his way

By Jon Delano

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is getting back on the campaign trail.

The Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate is set to make his first public campaign appearance in Erie on Friday after suffering a stroke in May.

On Thursday, he spoke to KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano in his first television interview since May. Fetterman said he is mentally and physically up for anything that comes his way.

"I'm just grateful," Fetterman said. "That was a very grave situation at the time. If that would have happened at 1 in the morning or if it would have happened in Elk County, for example, I probably wouldn't be with you right now."

Fetterman, who said he suffered no memory loss from the stroke, is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. They are looking to replace retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey. 

First published on August 11, 2022 / 5:57 PM

