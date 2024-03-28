Watch CBS News
19-year-old from Pennsylvania driving John Deere Gator arrested for DUI: police

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A teenager behind the wheel of a John Deere Gator was arrested for driving under the influence in West Earl Township, authorities in Lancaster County said.

The West Earl Township Police Department said in a news release that 19-year-old Nolan Weaver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after a traffic stop on March 17. Police said Weaver was driving a John Deere Gator, an all-terrain utility vehicle.

Police said they conducted the traffic stop on March 17 at around 2 a.m. when an officer saw the driver of the John Deere Gator leaving the parking lot of a Sheetz. Police said Weaver did not use a turn signal when pulling out of the parking lot and the vehicle was not registered. 

When police pulled the 19-year-old over, the news release said an officer observed signs of alcohol impairment. After a field sobriety test, Weaver was arrested and taken to the West Earl Township Police Department's station, where a breathalyzer determined Weaver's blood alcohol concentration was five times the legal limit for an underage person. The legal limit for those under 21 in Pennsylvania is 0.02 percent. 

He is facing a list of charges, including DUI-general impairment and DUI-minor. He was released pending a court hearing. 

West Earl Township is in northeastern Lancaster County.   

First published on March 28, 2024 / 10:01 PM EDT

