Joe Hardy, 84 Lumber and Nemacolin founder, laid to rest: 'He was extraordinary'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Influential Pittsburgher and businessman Joe Hardy was laid to rest on Thursday.

Hardy, the founder and CEO of 84 Lumber and Nemacolin, died Saturday on his 100th birthday.

"We meet in the presence of God to remember with gratitude the life of Joseph A. Hardy, who has died," said Pastor Jo Forrest.

Westminster Presbyterian Church, where Hardy was a long-time parishioner, was nearly full of family and friends. His casket, draped in white, was surrounded by a beautiful display of red and white flowers.

Hardy was eulogized by longtime friend and KDKA-TV sports anchor Bob Pompeani, who referred to Hardy as a civic icon, a legend and a difference maker.

"We celebrate this man. He was, as I like to tell these guys, no 'ordinary Joe.' If you think about it, he was an extraordinary Joe. He always had the philosophy that nothing was impossible. That's how he lived his life, and through that, I always thought because nothing was impossible, that he would outlive everyone in this room, and he was working on that certainly."

Hardy, a veteran, was set to be laid to rest with full military honors, including a three-volley salute and the playing of taps.

According to his obituary, in true Hardy fashion, the centenarian passed away at his home in Farmington surrounded by family with a cigar in hand.

Hardy is survived by his eight children, fifteen grandchildren and three step-sons.