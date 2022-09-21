Joe Haden reportedly signing one-day contract to retire as a Brown

CLEVELAND (KDKA) - Before the Steelers and Browns kick off for Thursday Night Football in Cleveland, one player who was on both sides of the rivalry will be hanging up the cleats.

Former Steeler and Browns cornerback Joe Haden will officially retire, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Haden's agent told Schefter that Haden will sign a one-day contract and retire as a Brown.

He will also be honored during the game tomorrow night.

Haden was released by the Browns prior to the 2017 season and the Steelers then signed him just one day later.

He played seven seasons for the Browns, starting 81 games and then five more with the Steelers, starting in 67.

In those years, Haden recorded 29 total interceptions, forced 7 fumbles, and was a three-time Pro Bowler, once with the Steelers in 2019 and twice with the Browns in 2013 and 2014.

The Steelers and Browns kick off at 8:15 p.m. on Thursday night in Cleveland.