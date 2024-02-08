Browns' Joe Flacco wins NFL Comeback Player of the Year over Bills' Damar Hamlin

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco won the Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year award on Thursday.

During the NFL Honors show, Flacco beat out Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the prestigious award.

According to AP NFL writer Rob Maaddi, Flacco finished with 151 total points while Hamlin finished with 140 total points.

AP Comeback Player of the Year



Joe Flacco 13-26-8 = 151

Damar Hamlin 21-7-14 = 140

Baker Mayfield 10-10-13 = 93

Matthew Stafford 1-6-7 = 30

Tua Tagovailoa 4-0-1 = 21

Breece Hall 0-0-3 = 3

Brock Purdy 1-0-1 = 6

Calvin Ridley 0-1-0 = 3

Aaron Donald 0-0-1… — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) February 9, 2024

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith won AP Comeback Player of the Year in 2022.

Hamlin, a Central Catholic High and University of Pittsburgh graduate, went into cardiac arrest during a "Monday Night Football" game last season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, 2023. He needed to be resuscitated on the field and was hospitalized for days.

He was cleared to resume playing in April 2023 and appeared in five games this season, including in both the Bills' playoff games. His first game was on Oct. 1, 2023, against the Miami Dolphins.

Before the honor was handed out on Thursday, Flacco went on the radio and said Hamlin should win the award.

On Jan. 26, the Professional Football Writers of America named Hamlin its Comeback Player of the Year.

Hamlin also presented the NFL Moment of the Year award on Thursday.