Joe Beretta Foundation hosting annual 'Hopeful Hearts Valentine's Gala'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're still looking for Valentine's Day plans, you can enjoy a night of dinner and dancing for a great cause on the North Side.

The Joe Beretta Foundation will hold its annual "Hopeful Hearts Valentine's Gala" next month.

The foundation provides emergency housing, emotional support, and financial assistance to patients with advanced heart failure and their families.

There will be a silent auction as well as live music.

The event will be at the Priory Grand Hall on February 11 at 6 p.m. in the evening.

You can get tickets here.