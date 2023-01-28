Watch CBS News
Local News

Joe Beretta Foundation hosting annual 'Hopeful Hearts Valentine's Gala'

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Hopeful Hearts Valentine's Gala set for next month
Hopeful Hearts Valentine's Gala set for next month 00:31

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're still looking for Valentine's Day plans, you can enjoy a night of dinner and dancing for a great cause on the North Side. 

The Joe Beretta Foundation will hold its annual "Hopeful Hearts Valentine's Gala" next month. 

RELATED: KD Sunday Spotlight: Joe Beretta Foundation helps care for the caretakers

The foundation provides emergency housing, emotional support, and financial assistance to patients with advanced heart failure and their families. 

There will be a silent auction as well as live music. 

The event will be at the Priory Grand Hall on February 11 at 6 p.m. in the evening. 

You can get tickets here.

First published on January 28, 2023 / 12:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.