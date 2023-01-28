Joe Beretta Foundation hosting annual 'Hopeful Hearts Valentine's Gala'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're still looking for Valentine's Day plans, you can enjoy a night of dinner and dancing for a great cause on the North Side.
The Joe Beretta Foundation will hold its annual "Hopeful Hearts Valentine's Gala" next month.
RELATED: KD Sunday Spotlight: Joe Beretta Foundation helps care for the caretakers
The foundation provides emergency housing, emotional support, and financial assistance to patients with advanced heart failure and their families.
There will be a silent auction as well as live music.
The event will be at the Priory Grand Hall on February 11 at 6 p.m. in the evening.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.