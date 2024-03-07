Jim Roddey, Allegheny County's first chief executive, dies at 91

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Allegheny County Executive Jim Roddey has died.

Roddey served as Allegheny County's first chief executive from 2000 to 2004 and was once the chairman of the county's Republican party. He died on Thursday. Roddey was 91 years old.

He served on the boards of many companies and organizations, including Turner Communications and Rollins Communications. Roddey graduated from Texas Christian University and was a former captain in the United States Marine Corps.

Councilman Sam DeMarco, chairman of the Allegheny County Republican Party, released a statement on Thursday, saying:

"Long before he came to Pittsburgh, Jim Roddey was a pioneering businessman and a Marine Corps veteran. Once here, he established himself as a civic leader unlike any other. Not only did he chair the Allegheny County Port Authority; he instructed board members to ride the buses and fully understand the needs of their riders. "It was as a leader of the Allegheny County Republican Committee that Jim helped to reimagine a once-moribund party and turn it into a force for change. He confounded the political experts by being elected – as a Republican in a Democrat county – the first-ever Allegheny County Executive. "There is not a Republican in office today in our region who does not owe a debt to the strength, imagination and optimism of James C. Roddey. We are so fortunate that this son of the South became the father of the modern Republican Party in Allegheny County."

Roddey served one term as Allegheny County executive and is still the only Republican elected chief executive. He was defeated by Dan Onorato in 2004.

Rich Fitzgerald, who served as Allegheny County executive from 2012 to 2024, released a statement on Thursday, saying:

"It is with great sadness that I learned about the passing of Jim Roddey this evening. Jim helped to usher in the County's new government in 2000 and served our community in so many ways. From his philanthropic efforts to improving our economic climate, the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, and all of Southwestern Pennsylvania was made a better place to work and live because of his public service. "Having been a native son of the South, he never lost his accent but he became a true black and gold Pittsburgher. From his hard work ethic to his tenacious spirit—he embodied the values of our region. "While we sometimes disagreed on political issues, for me personally, he became a mentor and sounding board when I became the County Executive. His was always available for me, and gave advice that was sound and rooted in what he believed would benefit county residents. "We all knew Jim had a wonderful sense of humor. He always had a witty joke, often times at his own expense—and had the ability to captivate an audience like few do. I am sure that he is making angels laugh this evening. "I know I join many in saying that we want to thank Jim and his family for their years of sacrifice and service to our region, and we will be ever grateful. Our thoughts and prayers are with them."