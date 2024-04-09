Bomb-sniffing dogs called to synagogue after hoax threat emailed to Pennsylvania Jewish organizations

Trial for Blaze Bernstein's accused killer begins; Aramark strike in Philly | Digital Brief Trial for Blaze Bernstein's accused killer begins; Aramark strike in Philly | Digital Brief 02:33

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - An emailed hoax bomb threat sent to Jewish Federation inboxes in Pennsylvania prompted a law enforcement response at Jewish facilities around the state on Tuesday.

"This morning (Tuesday, April 9th, 2024) the general Jewish Federation mailbox received a hoax email, threatening to blow up facilities and synagogues. The email was also received in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Harrisburg," leaders of the Jewish Federation of the Lehigh Valley said in a statement.

After receiving the email, the Jewish Federation of the Lehigh Valley contacted police, fire and the Lehigh County Sheriff's Office, as well as synagogues and agencies that work with the federation to keep them up to date.

The Jewish Community Center of the Lehigh Valley and the Jewish Federation of the Lehigh Valley were temporarily evacuated on Tuesday while law enforcement investigated the threat. The investigation determined the threat was not credible.

The threat disrupted the Early Childhood Education program, but students were able to continue an aerobics class outside.

"Everyone did their part to remain calm," the statement read. "Neither the Lehigh Valley nor any specific facilities were mentioned in the email. The JCC and Jewish Federation followed their respective emergency plans to ensure the safety of all who were at the building for their morning activities."

Video from CBS affiliate WHP-TV showed bomb-sniffing K-9s at Temple Ohev Sholom on Front Street in Harrisburg.