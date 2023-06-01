Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh reflects on the power of unity

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the testimony continues in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial, the Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh is reflecting on the lives lost and the power of unity.

"As I watch and sat through testimony this morning, it took me back to those early moments of those days," said Brian Schreiber, president and CEO of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh.

On Thursday, Schreiber relived the pain of Oct. 27, 2018, the day when 11 lives were lost in the shooting, as survivors shared their stories during testimony.

"To see them have to testify is part of them finding their own words and their own story and seeking justice," he said.

Exhibits during the trial triggered emotions as prosecutors showed evidence of what happened, including the left behind prayer shawls and books.

"Just not something in Judaism that you do," Schreiber said. "These are holy objects and you treat them with a degree of holiness and that would not be natural."

And while many still grieve and feel the pain from that day, Schreiber applauds the bravery of those inside the synagogue who tried to help others.

"I think of Mister Rogers," he said. "Look for the helpers. So many of these witnesses were helpers and they tried to help others."

He said now all anyone can do is support them.

"We'll never allow those families to stay alone through this," he said.

Schriber added that there are many difficult days ahead and reminded everyone that the 10.27 Healing Partnership is available to help anyone heal through this process.