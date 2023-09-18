Jersey Shore Area football player Max Engle dies one week after collapsing on field during game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A high school football player from Central Pennsylvania has died one week after collapsing during his team's game earlier this month.

17-year-old Max Engle passed away on Friday, one week after he collapsed while playing for the Jersey Shore Area School District.

"Max has been fighting hard throughout this week, but he needed to move on to fulfill a greater purpose," the Engle family said in part in a message released by the school district. "On Friday, September 15th, he joined the Lord and those who loved him and have gone before him. Please know he felt all your love and prayers."

Update from the Engle Family:

"Max was a warrior on the football field and fought hard to earn a place amongst his Brothers in Orange," the family went on to say. "He had respect for his coaches and competitors. Above all, was his loyalty to his teammates. We are thinking of them during this time and are also praying for all those who have been affected by this tragedy."

The team's game against Shikellamy this past Friday was postponed in the wake of Engle's collapse and ensuing fight for his life, but the district has announced that the team has decided to play tonight 'after careful consideration and many conversations.'

The district says that the team has four away games coming up and they want to make sure that the first time they take the field following Engle's death, they want it to be surrounded by the support of their home community.

"If there's a way through this, it is together," said Coach Tom Gravish.

Donations will be taken at the game to benefit the Engle family.