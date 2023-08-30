Watch CBS News
Jerome Bettis surprises McKees Rocks family with new heating and cooling system

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Jerome Bettis surprised a family in McKees Rocks on Tuesday and they got much more than just a few autographs!

The Johnson family who live on Irwin Street now have a state of the art heating and cooling system so they can stay in their home for years to come.

It's all part of Bettis' work through his Bus Stops Here Foundation, with help from the company Aire Serv.

Bettis says he wants to lead by example and give back to the communities that helped him reach the level of success he has acquired.

First published on August 30, 2023 / 1:12 AM

