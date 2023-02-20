Watch CBS News
Jelly Roll coming to Pittsburgh this summer

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Rapper and country singer Jelly Roll is coming to Pittsburgh this summer. 

The Backroad Baptism Tour will stop at the Pavilion at Star Lake on August 15 with YelaWolf, Struggle Jennings and Josh Adam Meyers. 

The 44-date tour kicks off at the end of July in Southaven, Mississippi and wraps up in October in Tampa, Florida. 

"The Backroad Baptism Tour is coming to a city near you this summer and I'm bringing my friends with me baby!!" Jelly Roll posted on Facebook.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. with a presale scheduled the day before.  

First published on February 20, 2023 / 3:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

