Jeffrey Thomas, suspended Somerset District Attorney, given permission to work

By Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp

SOMERSET (KDKA) - Jeffrey Thomas, the suspended Somerset County District Attorney, has found work.

He was given permission to work at his father's garage as he remains under house arrest and electronic monitoring as he awaits trial on sexual assault charges.

A court order allowed Thomas to work at the garage in Windber provided he avoids exclusion zones - which are around the alleged victim's home and workplace.

Thomas was arrested last year after it was alleged he sexually and physically assaulted a woman in Windber.

First published on May 27, 2022 / 5:03 AM

