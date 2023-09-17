Watch CBS News
Local News

Jefferson Hills Police Department searching for missing 22-year-old Cassandra Jean Murin

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - The Jefferson Hills Police Department is requesting the public's help to locate a missing woman.

Cassandra Jean Murin, 22, of Jefferson Hills, has been reported as missing.

img-0328.jpg
Submitted / Jefferson Hills Police Department

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Jefferson Hills Police Department via Allegheny County 911.

First published on September 17, 2023 / 6:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.