Jefferson Hills Police Department searching for missing 22-year-old Cassandra Jean Murin
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - The Jefferson Hills Police Department is requesting the public's help to locate a missing woman.
Cassandra Jean Murin, 22, of Jefferson Hills, has been reported as missing.
If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Jefferson Hills Police Department via Allegheny County 911.
