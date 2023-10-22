Jefferson Hills Police asking for the public's help in identifying car break-in and theft suspect

JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) - Police in Jefferson Hills are issuing a warning for the town's residents after multiple cars have reportedly been broken into.

According to police, it's been happening to those living in the area of Gilmore Drive and Worthington Avenue.

There have been reports of multiple thefts from unlocked vehicles parked in those neighborhoods.

Now, police are asking anyone who may have cameras or surveillance video to check and see if anyone was suspicious was walking in the neighborhoods between the hours of 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to give the Jefferson Hills Police Department a call at 412-655-7735.

