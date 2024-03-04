Jefferson Hills Healthcare and Rehabilitation shuts down due to emergency staffing shortage

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A care home in Jefferson Hills is closed after it was forced to shut down due to an unexpected staffing shortage.

The Department of Health tells KDKA that it was called to the Jefferson Hills Healthcare and Rehabilitation nursing home on Friday after it learned of a staffing shortage.

The Jefferson Hills Healthcare and Rehabilitation nursing home was forced to shut down due to an emergency staffing situation. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The emergency staffing situation would have left the facility without any workers overnight.

45 people who live there have been relocated.

It's unclear if or when the care home will reopen.