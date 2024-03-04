Watch CBS News
Local News

Jefferson Hills Healthcare and Rehabilitation shuts down due to emergency staffing shortage

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Jefferson Hills Healthcare and Rehabilitation closed due to staffing shortage
Jefferson Hills Healthcare and Rehabilitation closed due to staffing shortage 00:24

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A care home in Jefferson Hills is closed after it was forced to shut down due to an unexpected staffing shortage. 

The Department of Health tells KDKA that it was called to the Jefferson Hills Healthcare and Rehabilitation nursing home on Friday after it learned of a staffing shortage.

kdka-jefferson-hills-healthcare-rehab.jpg
The Jefferson Hills Healthcare and Rehabilitation nursing home was forced to shut down due to an emergency staffing situation. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The emergency staffing situation would have left the facility without any workers overnight.

45 people who live there have been relocated.

It's unclear if or when the care home will reopen. 

First published on March 4, 2024 / 5:58 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.