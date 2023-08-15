Watch CBS News
Man who developed Quecreek Mine rescue capsule in need of living kidney donor

By Ross Guidotti

/ CBS Pittsburgh

SOMERSET, Pa. (KDKA) -- It's been 20 years since the world witnessed the Quecreek Mine rescue. Nine miners trapped in a flooded mine were rescued by a team of experts and equipment operators. Jeff Kravitz played a key part in that rescue and now he needs someone to help save his life.

The 75-year-old Sewickley man's kidney function started going bad some time ago and he needs a kidney from a living donor.

Without Kravitz, getting the men out of the Quecreek Mine would have been nearly impossible. He developed the iconic rescue capsule that brought each miner from a would-be grave.

And now another team is on standby waiting for a living donor match with no time spare.

Kravitz tells KDKA-TV he still has a lot to live for.

"I got a 9-year-old granddaughter and one on the way," Kravitz said. 

More information on how to help can be found below: 

img-8925.jpg
(Photo: Provided)
First published on August 15, 2023 / 3:25 PM

