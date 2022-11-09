Watch CBS News
Local News

8 injured after Jeep collides head-on with PRT bus in Oakland

By Patrick Damp, Shelley Bortz

/ CBS Pittsburgh

8 injured after Jeep collides head-on with PRT bus in Oakland
8 injured after Jeep collides head-on with PRT bus in Oakland 01:30

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Eight people were injured when a Jeep collided head-on with a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus in Oakland. 

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Sutherland Drive and Aliquippa Street when officials said the driver of the Jeep Gladiator crossed the center line and hit the bus head-on.

kdka-jeep-prt-crash-oakland.png
Eight people were injured when a Jeep and Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus collided on Sutherland Drive and Aliquippa Street in Oakland on Nov. 9, 2022.  (Photo: KDKA)

Eight people on the bus suffered minor injuries, officials said. They were all taken to hospitals. 

The Jeep and bus have both been towed from the scene. 

There are at least seven cameras on the PRT bus to help with the investigation. Officials said they're reviewing footage to see exactly what led up to the crash.  

First published on November 9, 2022 / 11:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.